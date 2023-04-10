BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $206,000 in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 189.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 229,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after buying an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 133,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $6,687,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNX. Bank of America reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.3 %

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,201,767 shares of company stock worth $504,652,598 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNX stock opened at $93.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.97.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.