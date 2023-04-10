BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,927 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 492,857 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

NYSE ABT opened at $104.93 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

