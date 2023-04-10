BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,752 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at $983,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 941.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,517 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $838.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

About Necessity Retail REIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

