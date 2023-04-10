BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,263 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

FOXF opened at $111.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

