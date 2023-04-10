BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,467 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

