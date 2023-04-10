BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,470 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $113,573,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $75,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,311,704 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $47,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,943.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,256,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 16.0 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $15.14 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.