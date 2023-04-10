BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $90.09 on Monday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

