BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 200,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 65,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 219,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYCB opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

