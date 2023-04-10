BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,454 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after buying an additional 285,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $34.61 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

