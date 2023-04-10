Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,440 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average is $108.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

