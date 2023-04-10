Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

