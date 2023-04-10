Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,308,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of V opened at $225.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

