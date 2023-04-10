Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $94.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.80. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.23.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

