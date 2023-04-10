Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 64 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $165.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.