Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after buying an additional 2,464,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $127.47 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.69. The company has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

