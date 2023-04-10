Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $108.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $137.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

