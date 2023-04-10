Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.2 %

CAH stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.