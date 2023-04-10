CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 641,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 442,953 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $3,643,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 192,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -245.13 and a beta of 1.13.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.