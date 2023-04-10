Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of FUN stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.57. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $365.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

