Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $86.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.79. Celsius has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $122.24.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Celsius by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

