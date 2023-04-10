CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 87 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $313.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $3,088,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,703,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

