CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 4,038 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1,541.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,316.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

