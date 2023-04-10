CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.03.

Shares of LULU opened at $364.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

