CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.0 %

DOX stock opened at $95.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average of $88.62.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

