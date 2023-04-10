CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $291,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Evergy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

