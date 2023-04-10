CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $382,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7,501.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,628,000 after purchasing an additional 344,316 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in MarketAxess by 19.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 963,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,454,000 after buying an additional 156,530 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $30,355,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 7,823.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $343.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.14. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.