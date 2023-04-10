CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $467,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Xylem by 159.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 398,855 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $100.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

