CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,859 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Avantor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 39.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 442.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 68,559 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $20.70 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.