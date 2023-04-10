CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.26.

Insider Activity

Regions Financial Price Performance

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.