CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after buying an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

NYSE MPW opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.33%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

