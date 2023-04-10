CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,506 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

