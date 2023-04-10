CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ecolab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $167.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average of $151.65. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

