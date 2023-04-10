CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 200 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LW stock opened at $106.86 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $109.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

