CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

