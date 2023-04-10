Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 96,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $167.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

