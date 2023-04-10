Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after buying an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

CVX stock opened at $167.65 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.93.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.