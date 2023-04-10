Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Chewy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chewy by 68.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after acquiring an additional 967,028 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 687,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 141.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 658,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after purchasing an additional 458,417 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 320.12 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. TheStreet upgraded Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

