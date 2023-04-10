Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Stock Position Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CIM opened at $5.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.51. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.49%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

