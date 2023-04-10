Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,635 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,605 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 865,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $60.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

