Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.