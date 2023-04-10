Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $137.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

