Comerica Bank Acquires 11,593 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

