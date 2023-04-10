Comerica Bank Acquires 25,365 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,365 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.19% of Independence Realty Trust worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,651,000 after buying an additional 137,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

