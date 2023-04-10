Comerica Bank Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Comerica Bank increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,210,000 after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.87.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $259.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.13. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

