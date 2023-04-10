Comerica Bank Has $7.32 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

NYSE CAH opened at $79.23 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

