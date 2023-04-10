Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after purchasing an additional 221,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 12.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,008,000 after acquiring an additional 267,593 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,255,000 after acquiring an additional 79,871 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

