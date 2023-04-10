Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.15 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

