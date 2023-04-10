Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $98.97 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

