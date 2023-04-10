Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,890 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.