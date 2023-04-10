Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,935 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $10,251,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $127.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

